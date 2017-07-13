Sexy Sara Underwood in Santorini (hot pics!)

Related
Hot model and former Playboy bunny, Sara Underwood, spent some holidaying in the Greek island of Santorini and seemed to be having the time of her life. The blonde “sexbomb” uploaded a raunchy photo on her Instagram profile flaunting her beautiful ass while gazing out over the deep blue of the Aegean Sea. Her 8.2 million followers were thus informed that the sexy model had landed in the famous Cycladic island. Sara walked in the picturesque streets of Santorini wearing a blue dress that barely covered her breasts! “Sometimes I crawl from out of the woods and do the city thang”, she captioned the photo.
First day in Santorini, it’s magical here by @stevebitanga
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) στις
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) στις