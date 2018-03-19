SG Maglaras: Hellenic Space Organization an important step towards a modern economy

Greece is one of the few countries in the EU that still does not have such an organization

“The establishment and operation of the Hellenic Space Organization will be one of the most dynamic features of our course towards the modern digital economy of the future,” secretary general of Telecommunications and Post Vassilis Maglaras said on Monday in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“Greece is already actively involved in the European Space Agency and must be able to exploit the opportunities arising from its participation in these European organisations for the benefit of its businesses, research and all economic sectors,” he said, ahead of the presentation of the Hellenic Space Organisation by Digital Policy and Media Minister Nikos Pappas at 13.00.

The benefits of having a national space agency are many, Maglaras said, and added that Greece is one of the few countries in the EU that still does not have such an organization. He noted that even tiny Luxembourg, with just half a million inhabitants, has one of the most active EU space agencies, with activity in this sector accounting for nearly 3 pct of Luxembourg’s GDP. Therefore, the establishment of a space organization and the attempt to organize the wider space sector is not an unnecessary luxury but an absolute necessity, he underlined.

Source: thegreekobserver