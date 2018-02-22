Shock: Pakistani men arrested for the rape of a 13-year-old boy

The local community at Evia, Greece is outraged and shocked after it was revealed that a 13-year-old boy was raped by Pakistani people in the settlement of Triada of Psachnias.

The horrific incident occurred on Saturday night (17/2). The perpetrators were a Pakistani group of men who lived next to his close relative’s house.

According to the report, the child was sexually abused by one of the Pakistani men, but his horrific act was reported to the police by the boy’s parents on Wednesday.

After that, the local police force was mobilized and arrested all four Pakistani men. They were found to have lived illegally in the country and a relevant case file was also formed.

The child was examined at the Hospital of Chalkida for his state of health and will be examined by a forensic expert as well.