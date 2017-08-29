Shocking footage of girl trying to set fire to dog (disturbing video)

Shocking footage shows a teenage girl from North Carolina attempting to set fire to a dog.

The teenage girl was filmed by her friend using an aerosol can and a lighter to set fire to the dog on a backyard deck.

The two juveniles involved, who have been identified as two girls, aged 13 and 14, haven’t faced any charges yet.

Deputies are investigating the alleged case of animal abuse in Guilford County after the video surfaced on social media this past weekend.

Animal control went to the dog’s home Sunday morning to begin their investigation.

The dog has been seized and is currently being held at the Guilford County Animal Shelter, where it is expected to be okay.

Sheriff’s officials say the dog’s fur was singed, but its skin was not burned.

The original Snapchat video was posted to Facebook this weekend – the caption for the shocking video read: ‘She burnt the dog.’

