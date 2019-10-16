Shocking footage of woman being hit by high-speeding car in Thessaloniki (warning: unsettling footage)

A shocking video shows a woman being hit by a car as she is crossing a street in Thessaloniki, Macedonia on Monday.

The footage of the accident is unsettling, as the woman is dragged by the speeding vehicle in an instance after being struck on her hip.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Delphi and Fleming Streets in Thessaloniki and was recorded and published by TyposThes.

The unfortunate woman appears to be standing behind a stationary white car and tries to cross the road from a point with no crossing marks. Suddenly, a second red vehicle comes into frame at high speed hits the victim who is dragged onto another car in front.

The woman reportedly suffered a fractured knee.