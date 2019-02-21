Shocking footage shows kindergarten teachers abusing children (warning: distressing video)

She abused children aged between three and six on 41 different occasions in the past month alone

Two Chinese kindergarten teachers in Italy have been arrested after being caught violently dragging, beating and kicking children by hidden cameras.

Zheng Moli, 38, and Hong Pingping, 26, are said to have abused children aged between three and six on 41 different occasions last month alone by cameras installed by police in Tuscany, according to reports from Italian media.

Ms Zheng, who allegedly got her degree in education in China, claimed such ‘teaching’ methods were ‘normal’ in her home country and ‘nobody has told me not to beat children with sticks in Italy’, according to Chinese sources.

