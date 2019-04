Shocking images from the 6,1 earthquake that hit Taiwan (video)

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck Taiwan’s coastal city of Hualien.

The subway services in the capital Taipei were temporarily suspended.

Only minor damages and injuries have been reported thus far.

However, schools were evacuated for security reasons.

The earthquake struck at 1:01′ pm local time (05:01 GMT) and it’s depth was reported it was at 19km.