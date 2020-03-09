Shocking provocation: Turkish football players show up in Battle Dress Uniforms! (videos)

The incident took place before the game with Alanyaspor which has three Greek players in its ranks…

The players and the coach of the Turkish football team of Risespor showed up in Battle Dress Uniforms (BDU) of the Turkish Army.

What is of significance, though, is the fact that the latter has three Greek players in its ranks, Tasos Bakasetas, Giorgos Tzavelas and Manolis Siopis.

Given the situation in the Greek-Turkish borders, this gesture constitutes an unprecedented provocation.

Geçmişten günümüze kadar “önce vatan” diyen takımımızla gurur duyuyoruz. Teşekkürler Çaykur Rizespor… 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/7ruB1NBgwO — no context rize (@nocontextrize) March 8, 2020