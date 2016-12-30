Shocking: The Greek ambassador’s wife & her alleged lover the main suspects!

A team from the Homicide Department of the Greek Police are on their way!

The Greek ambassador’s Brazilian wife has been the target of the investigation regarding the now confirmed murder of the diplomat.

The Greek ambassador to Brazil Amiridis was found burned in a car last night after being missing for three days.

According to local media, there are three people apprehended so far, one military police officer and two still unknown individuals. The ambassador’s wife is already being questioned twice.

The Brazilian police found traces of the ambassador’s blood on the couch of his house in Nova Iguaçu, which leads them to believe that he was murdered there and then his body was transferred to the place he was found.

The authorities are also almost certain as to the time his body was transferred there, approximately at 3 on Wednesday morning.

The Greek police will send a team of experts in the coming hours in order to assist the Brazilian police.