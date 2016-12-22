Shocking video of man kicking woman in back (video)

A video has emerged online showing a woman being attacked by thug who kicks her in the back sending her flying onto the pavement. The video was reportedly shot in Netherlands and follows a similar incident caught on camera in Berlin, who was kicked in the back and went tumbling down a stair case in the underground. Der Politiker shared a video appearing to be of a young man walking behind a man and a woman in a shopping centre. The young can be seen running up to the victim from behind in a shopping mall and jumping into the air to gain more power and kicking her in the back. The woman falls forward crashing in her head on the hard surface.