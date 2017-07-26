Shocking video shows US soldiers gunned down in Jordan (warning: graphic video)

Jordan’s military has released shocking surveillance footage of one of its soldiers gunning down three US Army Green Berets at an air base in the kingdom.

The three soldiers were killed Nov. 4 when their vehicles came under fire at the entrance of the al-Jafr base in southern Jordan.

The victims were Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, 27, of Kirksville, Missouri; Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, 30, of Tucson, Arizona; and Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, 27, of Kerrville, Texas.

The Jordanian soldier who killed them, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, was sentenced by a Jordanian military court last week to life in prison with hard labor.

He claimed he opened fire because he feared the base was about to come under attack.

But Jordanian officials said he “had acted against orders and military instructions and had not acted in self-defense.”

The roughly six-minute silent video — which was released by Hala Akhbar, a military news site linked to the military — shows a convoy arriving at the base, where a guard opens a gate to let the vehicles in.

source: nypost.com