Shots fired at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Two people have been arrested

Two people have been arrested after a police-involved shooting at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate after a car breached two security checkpoints.

Authorities opened fire as a black SUV drove through two security checkpoints towards the front entrance of the estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday at about 11.40am.

The two people inside the SUV have since been taken into custody.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the car as it fled the scene.

Several officers opened fire on the car during the short pursuit but it is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Trump was scheduled to arrive at Mar-a-Lago later on Friday.

