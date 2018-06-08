Six Iranians killed in car accident in northern Greece (photos)

Six people, three of which were children, were killed when a van crashed into a road barrier on Egnatia street near Nea Karvali at 6.50 am on Friday.

A small vehicle carrying illegal immigrants of Iranian origin veered off the road and crashed into the separating parapet before spinning off into the mountain.

The ambulance services (EKAB) rushed to the scene only to recover the bodies of 5 people, with a 6th injured man dying on his way to hospital. The small van was packed with 16 people, while the other 10 are currently being hospitalised. All are considered to be in critical condition as they have suffered head injuries, while one is undergoing surgery. According to reports, the people were families who had paid a human trafficker to smuggle them into Greece from Turkey.