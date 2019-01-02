Sizzling hot Kara Del Toro wears her perfume…only (photos)

Kara Del Toro is an American swimsuit model who rose to fame by posting her sizzling hot photos on Instagram. The sexy social media personality has worked with a lot of big fashion brands and did a myriad of photo shoots for many commercial events and fashion advertisements. Apart from pursuing her successful career, she is known to promote a non-profit oriented dog-friendly website (dogswithoutborders.org) which caters to the overall need of homeless dogs in Los Angeles, California. In addition to her interest in animal welfare, she also helps and donates to children and orphanage homes regularly and through her website, she encourages people to be charitable to orphanages and homeless domestic animals.

Kara posted some photos recently wearing only her perfume to the delight of her 800+ thousand followers.