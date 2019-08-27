Soyuz manned by Russian robot Fedor docks at ISS on 2nd attempt (photos)

The unmanned Soyuz MS-14, carrying supplies and Fedor, a humanoid robot, has successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) after the first attempt went awry due to a technical glitch.

The docking went off without a hitch early on Tuesday morning Moscow time (03:08 UTC) as space enthusiasts around the world watched Fedor’s second shot at docking at the ISS.

The mission was initially scheduled for Saturday but was aborted after a rendezvous system, known as Kurs, malfunctioned.

On a manned mission, the crew can take control and dock manually in such circumstances, but Fedor was unable to steer the spaceship on his own.

The #SoyuzMS14 spacecraft docked to the Zvezda module of the International Space Station. The crew is now preparing to open the hatches. The Soyuz ship delivered about 670 kg of dry cargo to the ISS pic.twitter.com/GWzO1vyoLK — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) August 27, 2019

The ISS crew had two days to fix the flaw. They did so by relocating the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft that was already at the station to another dock, thus freeing a fully functioning dock for Fedor’s second try on Monday night.

