SpaceX fires up rocket in preparation for 1st astronaut launch with Crew Dragon

Author: Thema Newsroom

We’re still not sure when that launch will occur, however…

SpaceX has fired up the rocket that will launch the first crewed mission in the company’s history.

The company conducted a static-fire test Thursday (Aug. 29) of a Falcon 9 rocket at the SpaceX testing ground in McGregor, Texas, company representatives said. That booster will send a Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS) in the near future.

Behnken and Hurley were excited to see their rocket ride strut its stuff.

