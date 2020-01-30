SpaceX launches 60 new Starlink satellites, sticks rocket landing at sea

SpaceX successfully launched its fourth batch of Starlink satellites into orbit and nailed a rocket landing today (Jan. 29) following days of weather delays for the mission.

A sooty Falcon 9 rocket — which made its third flight with this launch — roared to life at 9:06 a.m. EST (1406 GMT), lifting off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station here in Florida. The rocket carried 60 more Starlink satellites for SpaceX’s growing constellation, the second such launch by the company this month. The satellites all successfully deployed about an hour after liftoff.

Last week, strong upper level winds forced the private spaceflight company to postpone the Starlink-3 mission’s launch. SpaceX then aimed for the backup launch date of Jan. 28; however, rough seas where the drone ship was waiting may have thwarted any attempt at a landing.

The star of this mission, the Falcon 9 first stage dubbed B1051.3 by SpaceX, previously lofted a Crew Dragon capsule as part of the company’s uncrewed mission to the space station (Demo-1) as well as a trio of Earth-observing satellites for Canada.

Following the successful launch, the rocket’s first stage gently touched down on a SpaceX’s drone ship landing platform “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean, marking the company’s 49th booster recovery.

SpaceX designed its souped up Falcon 9 rocket to fly as many as many as 10 times with only light refurbishments in between. The company has yet to fly a booster five times, but continues to rack up veterans with three or four flights, proving their capability.

