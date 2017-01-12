SPAIN: Gunman opens fire in supermarket screaming “Allahu Akbar”

He was carrying bag filled with petrol and shotgun cartridges

The gunman reportedly fired six shots before an off-duty policeman bravely intervened.

The attacker walked into the Mercadona shop in the As Lagoas district of Ourense and fired six shots into the air.

However, the gunman was stopped by off-duty policeman Carlos Perez, 38, who luckily was passing by as the attack was taking place.

According to local media, the gunman shot at Perez but stopped when he saw the off-duty cop also had a gun.

Armed police that arrived on the scene, arrested him immediately. It is reported that he is a 35-year-old man from Bilbao.

The incident, which took place at around 2pm, did not result in any injuries but left shoppers extremely shaken, as natural.

According to La Region’s report, witnesses said that the man shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he entered the shop.

Terrified customers described hiding for half an hour, fearing others were dead as they listened to gunshots ringing out.

Surprisingly enough, Police sources told La Region they have since ruled out any political or religious motive for the attack, and also reportedly say they do not believe the gunman intended to kill anyone.

After firing at Perez, the gunman started eating a banana and smoking a cigar before dropping to the ground.

Local media outlets also say the man reportedly had shotgun cartridges and a bottle full of petrol in a rucksack as he carried out the shooting.