State-mandated death: Baby Alfie’s dad giving him mouth-to-mouth in hospital to “Keep Him Alive”!

The British courts are holding an Italian citizen hostage and starving him to death

The horror out of the U.K. concerning sick 23-month-old baby Alfie Evans continues. Earlier on Tuesday, Alfie was effectively sentenced to death yet again by the U.K. court system after a judge denied the parents’ request to travel to Italy to seek further treatment.

Now, with the child off of life-support since Monday evening and battling for his life, the baby’s parents have been forced to give Alfie mouth-to-mouth while sitting in a hospital.

“Evans’ parents are giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in a desperate bid to keep him alive after a court ruled he cannot be flown to Italy for treatment,” reported The Sun on Tuesday evening. “Tom Evans tonight said he and Alfie’s mum Kate are trying to help Alfie’s breathing after ‘his lips turned blue.'”

Evans made his heartbreaking comments outside Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool. “We were doing what a nurse should have been doing to sustain his life,” he said.

“Now they are saying that he looks really good but we all know he should be in Italy right now,” the father claimed.

Baby Alfie is believed to be suffering from encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. The medical staff at Alder Hey Hospital claim life-support or further treatment is not in the child’s “best interest.” Alfie’s brave parents, however, have been fighting to get their son treatment. In a last-ditch legal effort to take Alfie to Italy for treatment, where he was granted citizenship and an offer for assistance, the parents were met with rejection:

“Alfie Evans family has lost its legal challenge to fly him to Italy for treatment in what judge calls the ‘final chapter in the case of this extraordinary little boy,'” reported Josh Halliday of The Guardian.

New: Alfie Evans family has lost its legal challenge to fly him to Italy for treatment in what judge calls the “final chapter in the case of this extraordinary little boy” — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) April 24, 2018

Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh distilled the horror:

The British courts are holding an Italian citizen hostage and starving him to death — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 24, 2018

