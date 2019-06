Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into 5th spot in the ATP rankings (his best ever) after Rafael Nadal dispatched of Kei Nishikori in 3 sets (6-1, 6-1, 6-3) in the French Open. The Greek tennis star, who will officially clinch the 5th spot upon the completion of the French Open, was fined 2,000 euros by the tournament organisers for violating the code of conduct.