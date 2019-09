Stefanos Tsitsipas sends Greek team into next round in Davis Cup

The Greek superstar beat his opponent from Monaco in 2 sets

The Greek tennis team advanced to the Group II qualifiers in the Davis Cup 2020 in Athens after Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Lucas Catarina (2-0, 6-2, 6-1) from Monaco in 52 minutes.

Greece finished 2nd in Group 1 of the Davis Cup Euro-Africa Group, behind Poland. Monaco came in 3rd and Luxembourg 4th.