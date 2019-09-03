Student pilot in Australia lands plane on his first lesson! (video)

He was forced to land after his instructor fell unconscious on his first lesson

A student pilot in Australia was forced to make an unplanned emergency landing after his instructor fell unconscious on his first lesson.

Trainee Max Sylvester took off for a lesson in a Cessna light aircraft from Jandakot airport in Western Australia, but quickly realised his instructor would not be able to help.

Radioing air traffic control, the trainee pilot informed the tower of the situation.

“He’s leaning over my shoulder, I’m trying to keep him up but he keeps falling down,” Mr Sylvester told the controller.

“Do you know how to operate the airplane?”, the operator asked. “This is my first lesson,” the student replied, adding this would be his first landing.

The controller was able to guide the student through the flight and back towards the runway.

With instruction from the ground, Mr. Sylvester was remotely guided to the landing strip at Jandakot, where emergency services were waiting.

He was able to land the plane safely.

more at news.co.au