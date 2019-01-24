Students occupy 55 high schools in Macedonia in protest against Prespes Agreemnet

Teenage students in a total of 55 high schools in Central Macedonia are protesting against the Prespes Agreement by occupying their school premises.

According to the relevant reports sent by the Secondary Education Directors of the Central Macedonian district, most of the schools occupied – high schools, general and vocational colleges – are in Pella (22 out of 49 schools).

There are 11 more schools under student occupation in the western region of Thessaloniki and 1 in the east – while there are three more in Chalkidiki, four in Kilkis and five in Pieria.

The Director of Secondary Education of Pella, Thomas Bacharakis, clarified by saying to ANA-MPA that there was no evidence that that the student protests had either been organised or instigated by out of school elements.