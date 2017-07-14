Summer Exhibition: 100 posters for Crete

100 graphic designers that live in Greece, Cyprus & abroad were invited to create a poster about Crete with any kind of technic

A one of a kind exhibition will be held from July 27, to August 18 at the stunning Firkas fortress, in the heart of the old harbour of Chania, on Crete.

It’s the exhibition “100 posters of Crete” organised by Omen Art Shop Gallery which will showcase 100 posters made by 100 graphic designers that live in Greece, Cyprus and abroad who were invited to create a poster about Crete with any kind of technic; 100 unique posters that will reveal the different cultural, tourist, anthropological, ecological and gastronomic aspects of the island.

Copies of these posters will be available at the end of the exhibition at a very low price and the money raised will support the Department of ELEPAP in Chania and HORIZON, two of the most active nonprofit organisations for children with disabilities.

The exhibition is co-organised by the Region of Crete, the Regional Unit of Chania, the Municipality of Chania and the Ephorate of Antiquities of Chania.

WHERE: Chania, Crete

VENUE: Firkas Fortress, at the building of the barracks

WHEN: 27/07/2017- 18/08/2017

Op. HOURS: From 10a.m to 5p.m and from 7p.m. to 10p.m.

MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/100postersforcrete/

