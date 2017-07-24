Head of Greek Supreme Court: Justice does not accept orders from government

Nikolaos Sakellariou, the President of the Council of State (CoS), Greece’s Supreme Administrative Court, said judges would reject directions from the other two powers. Speaking on occasion of the 43rd anniversary since the restoration of democracy in Greece after the fall of the military junta in 1974, Mr. Sakellariou harshly criticised the attacks by government officials against the servants of Justice. “Unfortunately, a shadow looms over this year’s celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the fall of the Dictatorship and the restoration of the Republic in our country, as the ongoing unprecedented attacks on Justice and its servants continue,” President Nikolaos Sakellariou said. In his profound statement Mr. Sakellariou categorically condemned the “unjustified attacks” directed against the Rule of Law, adding Justice was one of the “fundamental pillars” of that state. “It is imperative that the unprovoked attacks against Justice and its servants should cease immediately to put an end to unacceptable and sterile confrontation between the Government and Justice, Mr. Sakellariou continued, adding: “For this reason I invite all parties involved to show the appropriate restraint before this particularly serious institutional crisis caused by these attacks, which led to this sad confrontation, results in a worse situation, with incalculable consequences for social justice and coherence”, Mr. Sakellariou warned.