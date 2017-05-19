Suspect responsible for injuring PAOK coach Ivic identified

Panathinaikos football club have reportedly identified the fan responsible for injuring PAOK coach Ilia Ivic to the head. The PAOK coach was taken to hospital immediately to receive treatment. The culprit was found after the Panathinaikos officials examined the CCTV footage in collaboration with police and found he was in gate 10. The club handed the footage over to Greek police, who in turn are in the process of identifying the suspect. The incident led to the final interruption of the match between Panathinaikos and PAOK for the second match of the Greek Super League play-offs, which will determine the final placings in the 2016-17 season.