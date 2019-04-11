A suspicious suitcase was detected near the old Parliament close to Syntagma Square in Athens, on Friday.
The suitcase was spotted by a passerby on the corner of Voulis and Kolokotroni street who alerted the police.
A bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene to examine the suitcase.
Suspicious suitcase found near Greek parliament
A bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene to examine the suitcase
A suspicious suitcase was detected near the old Parliament close to Syntagma Square in Athens, on Friday.