Syria: “We will regain control over every inch of our territory”

“We do not compromise when it comes to our right to defend our sovereignty”

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian army and armed forces, Defense Minister, Gen. Ali Abdallah Ayoub held on Monday official talks with the Iraqi and Iranian senior military delegations, chaired by Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces Gen. Othman Al-Ghanimi, and Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

During the meeting, the three sides made a comprehensive evaluation of the strategic achievements gained in the domain of combating terrorism during the last period and the overall relations that connect the Syrian army with the two friendly armies.

Gen. Ayoub said that Syria does not compromise when it comes to its right to defend its sovereignty, and that it will regain control over every inch of its territory.

This came during a joint press conference with Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces Gen. Othman Al-Ghanimi, and Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, following their meetings today.

Ayoub said that these meetings are important and productive on various levels, and their results will help to continue facing challenges, dangers, and threats posed by the spread of Takfiri terrorism in this vital area of the world.

