Syrian migrant kills man with sword in broad daylight (warning: graphic videos-photos)

A 28-year-old Syrian migrant has stabbed his 36-year-old German-Kazakh roommate to death in broad daylight at the centre of a street in southern Stuttgart, police said in a statement. The perpetrator used a “sword-like” weapon, law enforcement reported, although some media outlets cited witnesses as seeing him armed with a machete.

According to eyewitnesses, the two men were arguing, with the suspected assailant repeatedly asking the victim “Why have you done that?” after which he grabbed the sword and stabbed his roommate. The reason for their conflict is still not known.

source: sputniknews.com

Brutal sword attack in broad daylight in Stuttgart/Fasanenhof🇩🇪, victim (36 m) dies on the scene. Suspect escapes on bike, is caught later that evening. (Video in 1st reply) via @CUlfhednar https://t.co/T9GKi1MXH0 pic.twitter.com/Vv57mV4xRy — trutzblut (@trutzblut) August 1, 2019

Video #2, from a different perspective: Sword killer hacking victim to pieces in Stuttgart/Fasanenhof. 😶 oh good lawd— pic.twitter.com/N2rOPw9oHF — trutzblut (@trutzblut) August 1, 2019