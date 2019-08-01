Syrian migrant kills man with sword in broad daylight (warning: graphic videos-photos)

A 28-year-old Syrian migrant has stabbed his 36-year-old German-Kazakh roommate to death in broad daylight at the centre of a street in southern Stuttgart, police said in a statement. The perpetrator used a “sword-like” weapon, law enforcement reported, although some media outlets cited witnesses as seeing him armed with a machete.
According to eyewitnesses, the two men were arguing, with the suspected assailant repeatedly asking the victim “Why have you done that?” after which he grabbed the sword and stabbed his roommate. The reason for their conflict is still not known.
source: sputniknews.com
Brutal sword attack in broad daylight in Stuttgart/Fasanenhof🇩🇪, victim (36 m) dies on the scene.
Suspect escapes on bike, is caught later that evening.
(Video in 1st reply)
via @CUlfhednar https://t.co/T9GKi1MXH0 pic.twitter.com/Vv57mV4xRy
— trutzblut (@trutzblut) August 1, 2019
Video #2, from a different perspective: Sword killer hacking victim to pieces in Stuttgart/Fasanenhof. 😶
oh good lawd— pic.twitter.com/N2rOPw9oHF
— trutzblut (@trutzblut) August 1, 2019
#Breaking: Just in – A Syrian migrant has killed a German local citizen in the city of #Stuttgart in #Germany with a sword like weapon, the person killed received so many slashes and stabs that the person would not be recognizable anymore. pic.twitter.com/7hTZ1S3Q91
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 1, 2019