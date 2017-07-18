Taxpayers settling tax debts at banks to be charged extra commission

Tax payers opting to settle their debts to the tax services over bank counters will be charged with an extra commission as of Friday, July 28. The decision by the Independent Public Revenues Authority was published in the government gazette on Tuesday. The decision also determines the charges that the public revenue authority will pay per transaction at banks for taxes. The extra charges will range between 0.075 euros to 0.29 depending on the transaction. The following banking entities are assigned with the collection of taxes in accordance to the Greek authorities:

– National Bank of Greece (NBG)

– ALPHA BANK

– PIRAEUS BANK ATE

– EUROBANK-ERGASIAS

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF PIERIAS

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF SERRES

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF CHANIA

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF DRAMA

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF EVROS

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF EPIRUS

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF THESSALY

– SYAITERESTIKI BANK OF KARDITSA

– PANGRITIA SYAITERESTIKI BANK

– HELLENIC POST (ELTA)

– BANK OF GREECE

– ATTICA BANK

– HSBC BANK PLC

– DEPOSITS AND LOAN FUNDS (PARAKATATHIKON KAI DANION)

Public revenues that will be collected o behalf of the body are:

– ID certified debts

– vehicle registration fees

– E-fee

– Duties, taxes and other charges as well as settled or unpaid debts verified by customs