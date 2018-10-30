Teacher charged with incest after appearing on Pornhub with teen family member!

The 49-year-old teacher allegedly appears on camera with a 14-year-old relative

A teacher has been arrested and charged with incest after a pupil allegedly recognised her and a classmate in a sick video on Pornhub.

Dawn Giannini, 49, who is married to a US army colonel, allegedly appears alongside a 14-year-old family member in the clip.

The horrified student spotted the x-rated clip online and immediately told his principal, who alerted the police.

Mother-of-two Giannini is married to Thomas Giannini, a US Lieutenant Colonel who holds one of the most senior positions in the army.

She remains in police custody and faces a string of charges – including seven counts of a lewd act on a child and six counts of oral copulation on a child under 16.

She is also accused of six counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object, one count of showing to porn to a child and one count of incest.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe would not identify how Giannini and the young girl were related.

The teenager is believed to be the one who posted the clips online.

more at mirror.co.uk