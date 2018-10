He sexually abused the student when she was 14

A Long Island prep-school teacher allegedly raped a student at his school for years beginning when she was 14 years old, officials said Friday.

Daniel McMenamin, 33, was sexually involved with the teen starting in November 2014 until July 2017 while he was a teacher at the private Lawrence Woodmere Academy and she was a student there, the Nassau County Police Department said.

