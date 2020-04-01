Tempting Trost: What a beauty Irene is (photos-videos)

The Greek-Dutch babe is stunning

With a Dutch father and a Greek mother, it was inevitable that Irene Trost would turn into one tempting babe. Irene Trost came to Athens from Amsterdam at an early age and started singing in her teens. The beautiful blonde burst onto Greek showbiz with a bang, and her looks played a telling role in her success.

The busty and talented Greek-Dutch has made several appearances on Greek reality shows, including “Survivors” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar”.

Her incredible figure (what a bust) ensured she got covers on fashion and men’s magazines. Irene Trost is simply one of those celebrities who you cannot get enough of, as her sensual posts on Instagram reveal. She is simply addictive, one of those women you never get bored of.