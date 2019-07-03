Ten Turkish aircraft violated Greek airpsace 42 times

Ten Turkish aircraft violated Greek national airspace 42 times on Wednesday, while 8 infringements of the Athens FIR air traffic rules were also recorded.

The Turkish aircraft flew to the Northeast, Central, and Southeastern Aegean. Eight Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew in four formations and two F-4 planes committed eight infringements of the air traffic rules at Athens FIR.

Six of the ten Turkish aircraft were armed.

The Hellenic National Defence General Staff said all aggressor aircraft were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force in accordance with the international rules of engagement.