Terrifying moment French tourist is dragged into cab and gang-raped (photos-video)

The three were arrested and confessed

A French backpacker was dragged into a car and repeatedly raped by three men at a popular holiday destination in Cambodia.

The 43-year-old was walking home from a restaurant in the early hours last Friday morning in Kampot, a city in the south.

Three local men pulled up alongside her just after 3 am and offered her a lift back to her hotel before allegedly pulling her into the car.

The victim from Paris told police the men drove her to a remote location where they refused to let her leave.

All three men then repeatedly raped her before driving her back at 5.40 am, she said.

The woman made a police complaint later that day and officers arrested the suspects at different locations on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Police Major General Mao Chanmathurith said that taxi driver Seng Srun, 37, Pum Livy, 19, and Nget Nophea, 23, had all confessed to raping the tourist.

more at dailymail.co.uk