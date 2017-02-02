Tesla: A European war for the Tesla Giga-factory!

According some sources Tesla is considering Cyprus as one of the candidate countries for its second Giga-factory. The other countries considered are Portugal, the Netherlands and Finland.

The investment is estimated to be as high as 5 billion Euros and a real competition has started among the countries of Europe, as it is expected to open literary thousands of jobs.

The Dutch Minister of Finance has already officially expressed his country’s interest for the project and Cyprus has begun a campaign through the social media to promote the island for the investment. The strategic position of the Cyprus, its ports, its infrastructure as well as its attractive business laws and environment are advertised in this campaign.

In total Tesla wants to build three factories in Europe for batteries and vehicles.