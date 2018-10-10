The 5 most beautiful places to walk in Athens (photos)

Sometimes, our daily routine prevents us from understanding and admiring the beauty that surrounds us.

Stressful jobs, work or family obligations along with the city’s rush all hide the beauty of places we already know or even live.

But if we relax for a moment and think again, we will understand that Athens, a city of nearly four million people, hides some spots that if seen and enjoyed properly, offers calmness and beauty at its best.

So, let’s see five of the most beautiful places to go for a walk in Athens:

Anafiotika

If you miss the Aegean wind or the white-washed buildings decorated with colorful Mediterranean flowers, then Anafiotika is the place you need to visit.

It is like being in Cyclades without actually being there — Anafiotika offers the best island-like experience right in the middle of the Greek capital.

Full of beautiful corners, benches and steps, you will find yourself transported to a different world, just a few hundreds of meters away from the busy Athenian center.

