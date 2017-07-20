The armless man who is a tailor (video)

Trivial things in life can often make people feel as if they have been dealt a bad hand. But perspective is really the key element in dealing with the lows we encounter in life.

Take for example a man in India who has no arms, but despite this setback managed to become a tailor! The inspirational man defied the odds by becoming a professional tailor – despite having no arms. Madan Lal, 45, from Haryana in India was born without arms and was afraid that he would never be able receive an education or earn a living. But, determined to make his way in life, Madan found a tailor who was willing to teach him and now makes a living as a professional tailor – stitching garments using his feet. This is but one of the many instances of people overcoming adversity and acting as a paradigm for others. It is a story of determination and sheer will power.