“The Beatles: Get Back” sneak peek shows the Fab Four at their most raucous & playful

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has given Beatles fans a special sneak peek of his new documentary, The Beatles: Get Back – and it’s every bit as raucous as Paul McCartney said it would be.

“It proves that my main memory of the Beatles was the joy and the skill,” McCartney recently told the Sunday Times about seeing an early cut of the film, which has been crafted from 56 hours of previously unseen footage of the Fab Four preparing to play a rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row in January 1969 — a show that turned out to be their last performance ever.

“The proof is the footage,” continued McCartney about the rehearsals, which The Beatles also used to record a number of classic songs for their final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

“I bought into the dark side of the Beatles breaking up and thought, ‘Oh God, I’m to blame.’ I knew I wasn’t, but it’s easy when the climate is that way to start thinking so,” added McCartney, who released his third solo album on Dec. 18.

Read more: yahoo