The Case for Christ: How an atheist journalist became a Christian (video)

The “Case for Christ” is a film adaptation of Lee Strobel’s best-selling book of the same name, one that has made an enormous splash in Evangelical circles and beyond. It is the story of a young, ambitious (and atheist) reporter for the Chicago Tribune, who fell into a psychological and spiritual crisis when his wife became a Christian. It is based on a true story that inspired the 1998 book of the same name by Lee Strobel. In 1980, former atheist and award-winning investigative journalist Lee Strobel applied his journalistic and legal skills to attempt to disprove his wife Leslie’s newfound Christian faith, which caused issues within his marriage. After completing a thorough investigation for almost two years he found the historical evidence for Jesus, which led him into a new faith in Christ.