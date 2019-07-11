The eerie Australian ghost town tourists refuse to stop visiting – The air is so toxic just breathing it could kill you (photos)

Authorities are begging tourists to stay out of a town in Western Australia, saying just breathing the air there could kill you.

Wittenoom was taken off maps and disconnected from the power grid after high levels of asbestos in the air caused the death of thousands of miners.

Despite warning signs posted all around, tourists are still flocking to Wittenoom, a former mining town about 300km inland of Port Hedland.

In a form of ‘extreme tourism’, visitors are flocking to Wittenoom to photograph the run-down Doc Holiday’s Cafe, the gem shop with a caved in roof, abandoned cars and homes, and the barren land it all sits on.

