The European Parliament calls for full probe into death of Katsifas by Albanian authorities

The European Parliament voted in favor of an amendment tabled by MEP Nikos Androulakis in conjunction with his colleague Knut Fleckenstein calling for a full investigation into the details of the death of Konstantinos Katsifas, who was killed by Albanian authorities on October 28 under nefarious circumstances.

Katsifas was shot dead in the village of Vouliarates in the region of southern Albania after he was involved in an armed fight with police following his attempt to hang a Greek flag on a pole in celebration of the Greek national independence day.

The amendment was incorporated in the European Parliament’s report on the EU accession negotiations for Albania and was co-signed by Knut Fleckenstein, the rapporteur of the report.

According to Mr. Androulakis, the amendment noted that “it expects the Albanian authorities to investigate and clarify the circumstances which led to the loss of a human life.”