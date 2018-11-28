The first “Mykonos-style” beach club in South Australia (video)

A recent article we posted revealed how Australian tourists were the biggest spenders among all nationalities during their stay in Greece.

The Aussies are so infatuated with Greece, that it seems they wanted to bring a little bit of Mykonos to the land down under.

The Moseley Beach Club on Glenelg beach in Adelaide is in its second season and it is reminiscent of the posh beach clubs on the island of Mykonos, where the party starts early and never ends.

The club can host 350 guests and has rapidly turned into the must-visit spot in the capital of South Australia.