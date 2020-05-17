The fruit ad that was “cut” for being…”food porn”! (video)

Well they certainly do have our attention…

A woman’s finger caresses a banana, a juicy peach opens in two and coconut milk runs from a strawberry cut in half.

The advertisement of the company “Swisse Me” that produces smoothies was withdrawn from the UK’s morning zone and will be shown only after 21:00 at night because according to the British ESR it refers to sex scenes…

Despite the reactions, advertising promoter Rowan Adams claimed that “this is an advertisement of healthy food porn”…

