Son of the patriarch of the Greek rebetiko music (Greek blues) Markos Vamvakaris

The great Greek composer and master bouzouki-player, Stelios Vamvakaris, 72, son of the patriarch of the Greek rebetiko music (a.k.a. Greek blues) Markos Vamvakaris, died on Monday.

The exile sequence will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was born on 2 March 1947 in Palaia Kokkinia, Piraeus. He experienced with his father Markos the difficulties and his rebirth of the Greek rebetiko.

He collaborated with great musicians: Perpiniadis, Grey, Angelopoulos and many others.