The Greece, Cyprus & Israel Joint Declaration of the 3rd Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting (doc)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: November 13, 2020

The next Trilateral Defence Minister’s meeting will take place in Israel in 2021

Greece, Cyprus and Israel issued a common declaration after the Defence Ministers of the three countries met in Cyprus on Thursday.

JOINT DECLARATION

3rd Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting

Cyprus, Greece, Israel

Nicosia, 12 November 2020

1. The  Minister  of  Defence  of  the  Republic  of  Cyprus,  Charalambos  Petrides, theMinister  of National Defence  of  theHellenic  Republic,  Nikolaos  Panagiotopoulosand  the Minister  of Defence of the State of Israel, Benjamin Gantz, met in Nicosia, Cyprus, on the12thNovember 2020 for the third Trilateral Defence Meeting.

2. Our  countries  are  determined  to  further  enhance  their  robust,  ambitious  and  strategic partnership in the domains of defence and security which aims to foster regional cooperation and partnership and jointly address common challenges and threats.

3. Our shared values, the respect for international law and our commitment for a stable, secure and prosperous Eastern Mediterranean are core pillars of our partnership.

4. We  stress  that,  in  order  to  maintain  peace  and  security  in  the  region,  good  neighborly relations  and  cooperation  must  prevail,  on  the  basis  of  International  Law  and  respecting UNSC Resolutions. In this framework, we condemn any actions that do not comply with the International law, and undermine regional peace and stability, undertaken by countries or non-state  actors.  We  welcomed  the  recent,  historic,  political  developments  in  the  region which will contribute for achieving peace, stability and regional cooperation.

5. We took stock of the progress made thus far and discussed the way forward for our future joint  activities  and defence cooperation  programme. The  three  countries  now  conduct frequent joint military exercises including Air, Naval and Ground Forces drills. Our trilateral defence cooperation is aiming to cross-fertilise knowledge and experiences and to combine capabilities  and  comparative  advantages  in  productive  ways  through  the  participation  in training programs and joint exercises.

6. We agreed to intensify our defence cooperation mechanisms in order to promote stability and  security  in  the  region,  including,  through  examining  possible  collaboration  in  a  3+1 format, with partner countries which share the same values and maintain a keen interest for the defence and security developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, such as the United States of America.

7. We agreed to further explore and develop new aspects in our defence cooperation, including in the areas of defence industry, research and technology and cyber defence. Additionally, we have agreed to explore avenues to further Corona –related collaboration that may assist with the needs of the hour.

8. We remain committed for further advancing our trilateral defence and security cooperation, inter alia, through our agreed annual programme of trilateral activities, notably in the areas of regular coordination on  issues  of  mutual  interest, strategic  consultations,maritime security, energy security, cyber security and defence related research and development.

9. We pay tribute  to  our  respective  armed  forces  who  have  been  also  called  to  assist  and provide their support for combating and mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to our  societies. Despite this unprecedented  challenge  we  have  continued  our  trilateral cooperation,  in  order  to  further  enhance  our  defence cooperation, in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

10. We agreed that the next Trilateral Defence Minister’s meeting will take place in Israel  in 2021.

