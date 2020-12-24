The Greece-Egypt agreement on the EEZ was posted at the UN

It is the result of many months of effort by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is in regular contact with UN Secretary-General

The Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat posted a few hours ago on the official website of the UN Directorate for Oceanic Affairs and Maritime Law, the Greece-Egypt agreement on the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) between the two states that had signed on August 6.

The significance of this post lies not only in the fact that the Greek-Egyptian agreement itself was published, but that it was done in a very short time, despite the fact that the President of the UN General Assembly is the Turk Volkan Bozkir.

The speed with which the agreement was signed and posted in combination with the delay in posting the “Turkish-Libyan memorandum” is the result of many months of effort by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is in regular contact with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

It is noted that the Foreign Minister met three times with the Portuguese top official in recent months, twice in Geneva and most recently in New York last September.

