The Greek ambassador to Brazl is missing!

No one has heard from him for three days!

The Greek ambassador to Brazl Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, is missing. According to the Brazilian police, he was last seen on Monday night.

The case is being investigated by the Rio de Janeiro Homicide Department.

Sources from the Greek government told to the newspaper Folha that they contacted the Brazilian authorities as well as the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 59 years old diplomat has served as a Consul in Rio from 2001 to 2004 and is currently the ambassador to Brazil since January 2015.

A civilian officer said that he sent a text message to the ambassador, but he cannot be certain as to who answered his message.

The police is asking whomever who has any information to call the number:

(21) 2334-8823 and 2334-8835.

Headlines about the disappearance: