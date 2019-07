The new Greek cabinet announced

The new Greek cabinet has been announced by the new spokesperson, Stelios Petsas:

Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Deputy Prime Minister:

Panayiotis Pikrammenos

Ministry of Finance:

Minister Christos Staikouras Alternate Minister for Fiscal Policy Theodoros Skylakakis Deputy Minister for Public Revenue and Property Apostolos Vesyropoulos

Ministry of Development and Investments:

Minister Adonis Georgiadis Alternate Minister of Industry Stergios Pitsiorlas Deputy Minister for Private Investments and State and Private collaboration: Giannis Tsakiris

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Minister Nikos Dendias

Deputy Minister for European Matters: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion: Kostas Fragogiannis

Ministry for Citizen Protection:

Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis Alternate Minister for Immigration Policy: George Koumoutsakos

Deputy Minister against Crime: Lefteris Ikonomou

Ministry of Defence:

Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos

Deputy: Alkiviadis Stefanis

Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs:

Minister: Niki Kerameos

Deputy Responsible for Matter of Primary and Secondary Education and Special Education: Sofia Zacharaki

Deputy Responsible Department for Vocational Education: Vassilis Digalakis

Ministry of Labour, Social Solidarity and Social Security:

Minister: Giannis Vroutsis

Deputy Representative for Social Security Institutions: Panagiotis Mitarakis

Deputy Responsible for Welfare and Social Solidarity: Domna Michailidou

Ministry of Health:

Minister: Vassilis Kikilias

Deputy: Vassilis Kotzamanis

MINISTRY OF CULTURE AND SPORT:

MINISTER: LINA MENDONI

DEPUTY REPRESENTATIVE FOR SPORT AFFAIRS: LEFTERIS AVGENAKIS

MINISTRY OF JUSTICE:

MINISTER: KOSTAS TSIARAS

DEPUTY DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE: DIMITRIS KRANIS

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR:

MINISTER: PANAGIOTIS THEODORIKAKOS

DEPUTY REPRESENTATIVE FOR AUTHORITY AND ELECTION: THEODOROS LEBANIOS

DEPUTY REPRESENTATIVE FOR MACEDONIA-THRACE: THEODOROS KARAOGLOU

MINISTRY OF DIGITAL GOVERNANCE:

MINISTER OF STATE AND DIGITAL GOVERNANCE: KYRIAKOS PIERRAKAKIS

DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR SIMPLIFICATION PROCESSES: GEORGIOS GEORGANTAS

DEPUTY FOR DIGITAL STRATEGY ISSUES: GRIGORIS ZAFERIFOPOULOS

MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT:

MINISTER: KOSTAS ACHILLEA KARAMANLIS

DEPUTY REPRESENTATIVE FOR TRANSPORT ISSUES: GIANNIS KEFALOGIANNIS

MINISTRY OF MARITIME AND ISLAND POLICY:

MINISTER: YANNIS PLAKIOTAKIS

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT AND FOOD:

MINISTER: MAKIS VORIDIS

DEPUTY REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE COMMON AGRICULTURAL POLICY: KOSTAS SKRECAS

DEPUTY REPRESENTATIVE FOR FISHERIES POLICY: LIGHT ARABPAGE

MINISTRY OF TOURISM:

MINISTER: CHARIS THEOCHARIS

DEPUTY: MANOS KONSOLAS

MINISTER OF STATE:

GIORGOS GERAPETRITIS

DEPUTY MINISTER TO THE PRIME MINISTER FOR THE COORDINATION OF THE GOVERNMENT: AKIS SKERTSOS

DEPUTY FOR THE PRIME MINISTER ON COMMUNICATION AND INFORMATION ISSUES AND GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE: STELIOS PETSAS