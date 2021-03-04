The Greek celebrities/public figures adult movie stars would like to shoot with – Survey

Greek erotic production company Sirina asked female porn stars which Greek celebrities and public figures they would prefer to shoot a movie with, as well as who they would like to have a family with.

The results were quite interesting…

Who would you like to have a family with:

1. Nikos Hardalias

2. Dimitris Ungarezos

3. John Ploutarchos

4. Apostolis Totsikas

5. George Lianos

6. Sakis Rouvas

7. George Liagas

8. Antonis Kanakis

9. George Angelopoulos (Danos)

10. Spyros Papadopoulos

Who would you like to make an erotic movie with:



1. Tasos Nousias

2. Antonis Kanakis

3. Dionysios Proios

4. George Liagas

5. Constantine Argyros

6. Akis Petretzikis

7. Stefanos Konstantinidis

8. Sakis Tanimanidis

9. Stefanos Michael

10. Sakis Rouvas

Which female celebrity would you like to make a with:

1. Eleni Foureira

2. Katerina Panagopoulou

3. Katia Tarabanco

4. Life of Dimitrakou

5. Ioanna Touni

6. Lila Koundourioti

7. Iliana Papageorgiou

8. Katerina Stikoudi

9. Sofia Haimanda

10. Tonia Sotiropoulou